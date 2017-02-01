Submit your homemade homebrew labels to enter BYO's 22nd annual label contest! Enter as often as you like, but you can only win one prize. Winners will see their artwork featured in the July-August issue of Brew Your Own and win some great prizes from BYO advertisers. The deadline to enter is April 28, 2017.
Rules: Entrants may send labels or labels already stuck to bottles. We need the real thing, so no digital or electronic files will be accepted. No fee required to enter. All other rules are made up, as always, by the editors of BYO as we go along. All labels will be judged in one category, open to graphic artists and amateurs alike, so ultimate bragging rights are on the line. And we have one important request: When submitting your labels tells us a bit about the artwork and its inspiration. Is it hand-drawn? Created on a computer? Ripped off from the Louvre? Send us your best labels along with your name, address, city, state and zipcode, e-mail and phone number to:
BYO Label Contest
5515 Main St.
Manchester Center, VT 05255
Thanks to our BYO advertisers and retailers for donating the great prizes you can win in the label contest! The deadline to enter is April 28, 2017. Good Luck!
To take a look at past label contest winners, click here!