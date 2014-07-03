My family has always been very close. Traditionally, we would travel annually to gather together for Christmas at our parents’ house in Oregon. Sadly, between 2012–2013, we lost both of our parents. In 2016, three years had passed and it seemed time to establish new traditions. So a destination reunion was decided, and in August, 28 family members from four different states came together in Sunriver, Oregon for fun times, great memories, and, as luck would have it, some family beer brewing.
My passion for homebrewing began over six years ago while serving in the Army, at a time when good craft beer was expensive and difficult to find. Since then, I’ve helped two of my siblings develop a passion for homebrewing. As our reunion approached, I had an ambitious idea to brew a batch of beer while we were all vacationing together, hoping it would be both a memorable experience and distinctive way to commemorate the occasion.
This was an exciting possibility to me, but how could it be accomplished? I had recently been experimenting with shortened fermentation schedules, session beers, and yeast vitality, and was up for the challenge. But for this reunion homebrew, I also had the constraints of minimal space to transport, and therefore limited equipment, and ultimately making sure the brew time did not take away from the main goal, spending time together.
In order for this brew session to be successful, I packed early and considered how I could maximize space by utilizing items for multiple purposes. For example, my 9-gallon (34-L) boil kettle would also serve as my stovetop mash tun (using the brew-in-a-bag method), and my 50-quart (38-L) rolling cooler would function as both a sanitizing tub and water bath fermentation chamber. Milled grain and hop charges were pre-measured and vacuum sealed, and brewing salts and sanitizer concentrate were stored in used 12-ounce water bottles.
In order to finish the beer in one week, we began brewing the first night we arrived. What hadn’t been considered until our arrival was the water, namely water quality, and locating a garden hose for my immersion chiller. Thankfully, both issues were resolved with a bit of luck (or not), quick thinking, and humor.
My brother volunteered to make the store run for 6 gallons (23 L) of distilled water. Two trips to the store later and a minor car flood in between (one 2-gallon/8-L jug of water broke during transport), the process of making the 3-gallon (11-L) batch of Sunriver Blonde Ale, clocking in at 4.8% ABV, was under way. Our second hiccup of the evening was locating a garden hose to attach to the copper immersion chiller to cool the wort. Thankfully, we remedied the issue with a smartphone flashlight and a hose borrowed from a neighboring rental home. Then, the wort was successfully cooled, the dry yeast pitched, and the carboy of fermenting beer placed inside a rolling cooler filled with cool water and stowed in the closet (using ice cubes as necessary to maintain temperature).
By day 5, the beer was stable at 1.010 and ready to bottle. We collectively capped 36 bottles using carbonation tabs, and this one-of-a-kind batch of Sunriver Blonde Ale was divided amongst families. It truly was a special reunion experience for all of us to come together as a family, brew beer and catch up on life — and we are grateful to have some liquid memories to enjoy!
Sunriver Blond Ale
(3.5 gallons/13 L, all-grain)
OG = 1.047 FG = 1.010
IBU = 30 SRM = 6 ABV = 4.8%
Ingredients
2.75 lbs. (1.25 kg) Great Western 2-row pale malt
2.25 lbs. (1 kg) Weyermann Pilsner malt
1.5 lbs. (0.63 kg) Great Western Munich malt (10 °L)
5 oz. (142 g) Great Western crystal malt (15 °L)
1.4 AAU Magnum hops (first wort hop) (0.1 oz./3 g at 14% alpha acids)
12 AAU Citra® hops (10 min.) (0.85 oz./7 g at 14.1% alpha acids)
7.1 AAU Cascade hops (0 min.) (1 oz./28 g at 7.1% alpha acids)
½ Whirlfloc tablet (10 min.)
½ tsp. yeast nutrient (10 min.)
Fermentis Safale US-05 yeast
Brewer’s Best conditioning tabs (if priming)
Step by Step
Add 2.5 g gypsum, 1.3 g CaCl2, 1.3 g MgSO4, and 2.5 mL lactic acid (88%) to 5.1 gallons (19.3 L) of distilled water. Heat this strike water to 157 °F (69 °C) and stir in milled grains inside kettle lined with brew-in-a-bag filter to achieve mash temperature of 151 °F (66 °C). Occasionally check target temperature and adjust heat and stir as necessary to maintain stable temperature over 60 minutes. Remove bag and drain grains to achieve pre-boil wort volume of 4.75 gallons (18 L). Boil wort for 60 minutes and add hops as noted. Add kettle fining and yeast nutrient with 10 minutes remaining in boil. After the boil, turn off the heat and add the Cascade hops then stir to create a whirlpool. Allow to stand for 15 minutes before cooling the wort to 66 °F (19 °C). Transfer to sanitized fermenter, and pitch yeast. Ferment for five days, or until specific gravity is stable. Bottle directly from primary fermenter, using four conditioning tabs per 12 oz. bottle.