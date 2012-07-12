We work hard on our homebrews, and so we firmly believe that they all deserve more than just a boring brown bottle. This is why each year we hold this contest, inviting homebrewers from all over the world to send in their favorite homemade homebrew label designs. If you can believe it, this is our 22nd annual label contest, and in all of those years we have seen so many unique designs — no two the same! This year, we went with a label that featured a steampunk 21-squirrel salute, did a double take on a dunkelweizen, chose a cheeky winter warmer, and went bronze on a Baltic porter. Thank you to everyone who entered this year. As always, it was a tough choice! Thank you also to our sponsors for an awesome collection of prizes.